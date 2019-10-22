STORM DAMAGETORNADO HITS DFW, SEVERE WEATHER LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH TEXAS
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Tornado, ellis county, national weather service, North Dallas, North Texas, NWS, severe weather, storms, Texas, tornado


ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two more tornados hit North Texas Sunday night, bringing the total up to six.

In a tweet shared Tuesday, the NWS said a survey team has determined two brief tornadoes occurred in Ellis County Oct. 20 — One near Midlothian rated an EF-1 with 100 mph winds and the one in Ferris rated an EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph.

It was also confirmed Tuesday that Rockwall was hit by an EF-1 tornado Sunday night, when an EF-3 tornado hit Dallas, an EF-1 hit Rowlett and an EF-0 struck Wills Point.

Early reports indicated at least six people were taken to the hospital — each being treated for storm related injuries. No deaths have been reported, but residents all over North Texas have had to leave their homes due to damage.

Comments