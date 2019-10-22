ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two more tornados hit North Texas Sunday night, bringing the total up to six.
In a tweet shared Tuesday, the NWS said a survey team has determined two brief tornadoes occurred in Ellis County Oct. 20 — One near Midlothian rated an EF-1 with 100 mph winds and the one in Ferris rated an EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph.
4:25 PM – A National Weather Service survey team has determined 2 brief tornadoes occurred in Ellis County Sunday evening. One near Midlothian – rated EF-1 with 100 mph winds. The other was in Ferris – rated EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph. More info to come. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/igDAvMcKmZ
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 22, 2019
It was also confirmed Tuesday that Rockwall was hit by an EF-1 tornado Sunday night, when an EF-3 tornado hit Dallas, an EF-1 hit Rowlett and an EF-0 struck Wills Point.
Early reports indicated at least six people were taken to the hospital — each being treated for storm related injuries. No deaths have been reported, but residents all over North Texas have had to leave their homes due to damage.
