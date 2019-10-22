Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found three skimming devices on pumps at a Fort Worth gas station last week.
On Oct. 18, an inspector found three skimmers on pumps at the Metro Mart on Alta Mesa Boulevard and notified the Fort Worth Police Department for removal.
If paying at the pump with a credit card, the TDA said these tips might help avoid becoming a victim of gas pump skimmers:
- Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
- Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters
- Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel’s knowledge
- Pay inside with cash
- Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
Anyone who thinks they’ve been skimmed is asked to contact the TDA at 800-TELL-TDA.
