COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former YMCA Camp Grady Spruce counselor was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Now law enforcement is seeking out potential other victims since he worked at Collin County Adventure Camp since May of 2019.
The alleged incident between James Barth and a child happened at Camp Grady Spruce in the summer of 2018.
The Palo Pinto Sheriff’s Office notified the YMCA that a parent reported the alleged incident described by their child.
The YMCA fired Barth immediately after he was arrested.
The organization’s District Executive Director, Neil Rosenbaum sent a letter to parents. He began by stating that “the safety and well-being of children in our care is our top priority.”
One parent who received the letter, shared it on Facebook stating, “This is every parent’s worst nightmare and children who are subjected to this kind of abuse often times don’t speak up.”
Rosenbaum wrote that Barth passed the YMCA background screening requirements and pre-employment checks came back clean. Barth also didn’t have a previous record or any other cause for concern in his background, according to Rosenbaum. He had no prior disciplinary issues during his employment either.
“This matter is deeply saddening to us and we pray for all parties involved,” said Rosenbaum.
Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the YMCA urged parents whose children went to Collin County Adventure Camp in the summer of 2019 to talk to their kids. Secondly, if their child relates any behavior they deem inappropriate, parents should call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972. 547.5100.
