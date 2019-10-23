North Texas Officer Takes Time To Respect Old Glory & Help Residents After StormPatriotism and service, two things exemplified by a police officer in Southlake after severe weather moved through the area and toppled the flagpole outside one home. Geoff Petrulis reports.

49 minutes ago

Plano Using Facial Recognition Technology To Help Find Lost PetsThere are lots of conversations going on about the proper use of facial recognition technology, but there will probably be no complaints about the City of Plano’s new AI program to find lost pets. Curtis Silva reports.

1 hour ago

Texas Health Improperly Mails Bills, Patient's Personal Data Sent OutA billing error led to personal information about some of a major nonprofit healthcare system's patients to be sent to other patients in the mail.

1 hour ago