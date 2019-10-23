TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Just days after three credit card skimmers were discovered at a gas station in Fort Worth, an inspector with the state found another skimmer at a location in Arlington.
According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, the skimmer was found at the Valero station Food Mart in the 3900 block of West Pioneer Parkway, just off of Matlock Road.
Officials say it was October 21 when the skimmer was found on gas pump #5 at the location. The inspector contacted the Arlington Police Department and the device was removed. The incident is currently under investigation.
Officials gave no indication abut how long the skimmer might have been at the store.
Anyone using pay-at-the-pump machines at gas stations are advised to use the pump closest to store entrance, look for unusual bluetooth signal with ID of string of numbers and letters, and check that the security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged.
If you think you are the victim of a credit card skimmer call 800-TELL-TDA and an inspector will be sent to check out the location.
The address provided isn’t near Matlock. This is at Park Springs & 303.
