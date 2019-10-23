DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Damage from weekend storms continue to plague the Dallas Independent School District. This morning administrators announced classes are again being cancelled at seven campuses.
It was confirmed Tuesday that a total of four tornadoes touched down across North Texas. One of those twisters, an EF3 with winds up to 140 mph, struck near Dallas Love Field Airport and cut a swath of destruction across the city.
Wednesday DISD officials said continuing power outages forced the closure of the following schools –
- Edward H. Cary Middle School
- George Bannerman Dealey Montessori
- Benjamin Franklin Middle School
- Hillcrest High School
- Kramer Elementary
- Joe May Elementary
- Francisco Medrano Middle School
Administrators further said that students and staff from Pershing, Burnet and Cigarroa Elementary Schools will hold classes Wednesday at the Loos Field House.
JUST IN: At 10 a.m., staff from Franklin and Medrano need to report to their schools; Cary staff should report to their new assignments at that time.
Additionally, staff at Dealey, Hillcrest, Kramer and Joe May do not report today.
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 23, 2019
In addition to causing a wealth of damage to schools across North Texas, the weekend storms destroyed homes and businesses and at it’s peak knocked out power to more than 150,000 Oncor customers.
