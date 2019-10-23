  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Damage from weekend storms continue to plague the Dallas Independent School District. This morning administrators announced classes are again being cancelled at seven campuses.

It was confirmed Tuesday that a total of four tornadoes touched down across North Texas. One of those twisters, an EF3 with winds up to 140 mph, struck near Dallas Love Field Airport and cut a swath of destruction across the city.

Wednesday DISD officials said continuing power outages forced the closure of the following schools –

  • Edward H. Cary Middle School
  • George Bannerman Dealey Montessori
  • Benjamin Franklin Middle School
  • Hillcrest High School
  • Kramer Elementary
  • Joe May Elementary
  • Francisco Medrano Middle School

Administrators further said that students and staff from Pershing, Burnet and Cigarroa Elementary Schools will hold classes Wednesday at the Loos Field House.

In addition to causing a wealth of damage to schools across North Texas, the weekend storms destroyed homes and businesses and at it’s peak knocked out power to more than 150,000 Oncor customers.

