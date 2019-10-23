ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Rockwall homes have been condemned from all the damage caused by Sunday night’s storms — one is owned by an elderly widow.

Shirley Bevers is hoping her lakefront home with years of memories can still be repaired. But the reality is Bevers may have to say goodbye.

On Sunday night, the 83-year-old huddled with a family member in a closet, while a tornado roared across Lake Ray Hubbard and took aim at her house.

“We’ve loved it and we loved sitting on the back porch and looking over the lake and watching the wildlife,” she said. “We prayed to the lord… asking for his mercy for our lives and for our neighbors lives.”

Bevers survived the impact but it’s not looking like her home — it has major structural damage.

Her husband, Frank, bought the home 22 years ago after he retired. However, he died last year.

Now, Bevers’ heart breaks as she looks at the damage to the roof and recalls their first night together under it.

“My husband said to me when we got in bed that night, he said, ‘A man dreams all of his life of being able to buy a nice home like this for his wife,’ So, yeah, it means a lot,” she said.

Bevers has now spent two nights away from the home and it still unclear when or if she will be able to return.

“I’m just living one day at a time and depending on the lord,” she said.