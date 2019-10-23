Filed Under:aid, damage, dfw, hotline, Legal, North Texas, severe weather, State Bar of Texas, storms, Texas, toll-free, Tornadoes

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Bar of Texas is reminding residents that free civil legal resources are available to low-income individuals and families struggling to recover from the tornadoes and severe storms that affected 16 Texas counties Sunday night.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on for the following counties: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood.

A toll-free legal hotline — 800-504-7030 — will connect callers with legal aid providers in their area who can help with such issues as replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant problems and consumer protection matters.

Those who qualify for assistance will be matched with Texas lawyers who can provide free, limited civil legal help.

 

Comments