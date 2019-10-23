AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Bar of Texas is reminding residents that free civil legal resources are available to low-income individuals and families struggling to recover from the tornadoes and severe storms that affected 16 Texas counties Sunday night.
On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on for the following counties: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood.
A toll-free legal hotline — 800-504-7030 — will connect callers with legal aid providers in their area who can help with such issues as replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant problems and consumer protection matters.
Those who qualify for assistance will be matched with Texas lawyers who can provide free, limited civil legal help.
