State Officials Find Another Gas Station Credit Card Skimmer, This Time In ArlingtonJust days after three credit card skimmers were discovered at a gas station in Fort Worth, an inspector with the state found another skimmer at a location in Arlington. Curtis Silva reports.

47 minutes ago

North Texas Officer Takes Time To Respect Old Glory & Help Residents After StormPatriotism and service, two things exemplified by a police officer in Southlake after severe weather moved through the area and toppled the flagpole outside one home. Geoff Petrulis reports.

3 hours ago

Plano Using Facial Recognition Technology To Help Find Lost PetsThere are lots of conversations going on about the proper use of facial recognition technology, but there will probably be no complaints about the City of Plano’s new AI program to find lost pets. Curtis Silva reports.

3 hours ago