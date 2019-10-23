Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are lots of conversations going on about the proper use of facial recognition technology, but there will probably be no complaints about the City of Plano’s new AI program to find lost pets.
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are lots of conversations going on about the proper use of facial recognition technology, but there will probably be no complaints about the City of Plano’s new AI program to find lost pets.
Under the new program every dog and cat that enters the Plano Animal Shelter will be registered on FindingRover.com. Anyone registered on the website can search the Plano shelter and surrounding areas as they look for their missing pet, try to locate the family of a pet that’s been found, or search for animals that are up for adoption.
Every dog and cat that leaves the Plano shelter will remain protected on Finding Rover if the pet parent registers on site with the same email address that the shelter has on file. That means if a pet is ever lost, their record will already be in the system.
There are links to Finding Rover on the Plano Animal Shelter website and on their Facebook page.
You must log in to post a comment.