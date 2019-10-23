NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A billing error led to personal information about some of a major nonprofit healthcare system’s patients to be sent to other patients in the mail.

Texas Health Resources said information was “matched with and sent to the incorrect guarantor,” which is often a health insurance policy’s primary holder.

About 82,000 patients were impacted, according to Texas Health spokesman Stephen O’Brien.

From patient’s names, account numbers, service dates, doctor’s name, amount owed and in some instances, a description of services rendered were sent.

However, patient social security numbers, health insurance identification numbers, or financial information were disclosed in this incident, according to O’Brien.

The misconfiguration happened between approximately July 19, 2019 through September 4, 2019.

Here are the Texas Health facilities affected by the incident:

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst Euless Bedford

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Kaufman

Texas Health Specialty Hospital Fort Worth

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

There were also four Texas Health joint ventures affected: Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall, Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery Plano, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Texas Health said it has no indication that any information has been misused. However, in an abundance of caution, it mailed notification letters to patients whose information may have been affected by this incident.

They also established a dedicated call center to answer any question patients may have. If you do not receive a letter by November 15, 2019 and believe you may be affected, or for additional information about this situation, you may call 1-844-996-1030, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.