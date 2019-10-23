  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SANTE FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A judge has ordered another psychiatric examination for a teenager charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year.

The Galveston County Daily News reported that District Court Judge John Ellisor also issued a gag order Tuesday in the case of Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Credit: Galveston County Jail)

Ellisor ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an evaluation that will help determine if Pagourtzis is mentally competent to stand trial next year.

Psychologist Karen Gollaher and Pagourtzis’ defense team had already finished their evaluations when Pagourtzis’ attorneys argued in an August court filing that the teenager’s mental state had “degraded to the point where there is no understanding of the matter and the proceedings.”

Pagourtzis’ attorney, Nick Poehl, has since declined to comment.

