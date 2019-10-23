NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today’s song is nearly 80 years old but still as wonderful today as it was when it was originally released.
“Taking A Chance On Love” was written by Vernon Duke, John La Touche, and Ted Fetter for the Broadway musical, “Cabin In The Sky.” The song became more popular once the film version of the musical was released in 1943. It was a #1 hit and on the charts for fourteen weeks. Sammy Kaye also recorded it in 1943 and had some success as well, reaching #13 on the charts.
Today’s version is from Benny Goodman and his orchestra, with vocalist Helen Forrest, released in 1943. While performing with Goodman, Forrest also worked with such band leaders as Artie Shaw, Harry James, and Dick Haymes. She was active from 1934-1991 and known in that day as “the voice of the name brands.”
This is really a beautiful song. You will see why this version was a #1 hit. Enjoy!
You must log in to post a comment.