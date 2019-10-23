FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested the woman who was seen on video impersonating a Fort Worth police officer last week.
Thirty-eight-year-old Samantha Louise Eley was charged Wednesday for impersonating a public servant at a local park.
On Oct. 16, Eley was recorded approaching a group of female teenagers who were playing on a swing at Dream Park and telling them to “Stop, stop. It’s a children’s park. Stop now,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She then reportedly slammed her hands down on the swing one of the girls was using, told them she was a police officer and that they needed to leave, saying:
“I’m a f****** PD so get the f*** out of here now if you’re not here to play as a child,” the affidavit read. “I can literally arrest you as a f****** adult. Which is your choice? Are you a child or a G** d***** adult? Go now! Get out of here!”
Eley was later caught when the girls positively identified her in a photo lineup. She is now in custody at the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
