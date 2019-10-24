FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth elected and community leaders came together Thursday night to talk about change and making Fort Worth better in the wake of the deadly shooting of Atatiana Jefferson by now former officer Aaron Dean.
The city of Fort Worth said it is actively looking to hire a diversity and inclusion officer along with a police monitor.
Once those positions are filled, the new hires will work to create a citizen’s review board by next year.
The Baker Chapel A-M-E Church was full as people showed up with a focus on moving forward and making progress.
“I am disappointed and hurt,” said one Fort Worth resident. “We have to do better guys.”
Mayor Betsy Price along with some council members and faith leaders took questions from the public.
Among the suggestions was amping up recruitment efforts in local neighborhoods to get more diversity in the police department.
The resounding message was more work has to be done now to improve relationships among police and the communities they serve.
