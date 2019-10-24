DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly two weeks since Atatiana Jefferson was killed in her mother’s home in Fort Worth. Today strangers will join friends and family as the 28-year-old is laid to rest.

Friends say her personality lit up a room. Atatiana, who was affectionately called “Tay’, was known as the fun aunt and was up late playing video games with her young nephew when she was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

Atatiana’s family, the Fort Worth community, and even her college community at Xavier University in New Orleans have all been heart broken and in utter disbelief about how her life ended.

“I never imagined that I would be doing this right now,” said Khylir Patton, who was a friend of Atatiana’s. “It was not goodbye when we hugged each other. It was ‘see you at the top sis.'”

A wake for Jefferson was held Wednesday night at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. As they stood holding candles those in attendance began the process of saying goodbye.

“I want you all to know that we have to be there for one another and we have to love each other, because we don’t know if tomorrow is promised,” Patton said.

Jefferson’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at Concord Church in Dallas, located at 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive. Both Mayor Betsy Price and interim Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus say they are both attending.

Later this afternoon a prayer forum for Jefferson will be held at Baker Chapel AME Church at 1050 E. Humbolt Street in Fort Worth. That event is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.