COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service confirms a tenth tornado stuck North Texas on Sunday.
They found evidence of another tornado in Allen in Collin County, on the west side of town.
The tornado was rated EF-0 with 80 mph winds.
An insurance industry group said the nine tornadoes that struck the Dallas area during a Sunday night outbreak caused an estimated $2 billion in insured losses.
The Insurance Council of Texas said the estimate, which it called “pretty conservative,” makes the tornado outbreak the costliest in state history. It exceeds the $1.2 billion in insured losses caused by a Dec. 26, 2015, tornado that killed 10 people in eastern Dallas suburbs.
The National Weather Service said the strongest tornado Sunday hit the heavily populated north Dallas area, where the EF-3 twister had peak winds of 140 mph and was on the ground for more than 15 miles.
The other Texas tornadoes had wind speeds ranging from 80 mph to 135 mph.
Four people died late Sunday and early Monday in storms in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
