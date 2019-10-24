MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian Police said a student walking home from Walnut Grove Middle School on Thursday was grabbed from behind in the Kensington Subdivision.
Police said around 4:30 p.m. the girl was walking west on Newgate St. and noticed a black pickup, possibly a Toyota, pass her going east on Newgate St.
She said the driver pulled over and someone in dark or black hooded sweatshirt approached her.
She told police she kicked backwards striking the subject in the groin area and heard a “grunt” that sounded like it came form a man.
The suspect released the grip on her arm and she ran back to school where she told another student what happened and told the Assistant Principal.
Police said they have no other identifying information on the subject or truck.
Anyone with information or who may have seen the black truck in the neighborhood is encouraged to contact the Midlothian Police Department.
