DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Completed storm damage repairs at three elementary schools in the Dallas Independent School District are allowing students, faculty and staff to return to campus today.
Officials with the DISD sent notice that power has been restored at Cigarroa, Kramer, and Burnet Elementary.
SCHOOL OPENING UPDATE: Power was restored overnight at Cigarroa, Kramer and Burnet elementary schools. Students and staff will return to those campuses this morning, Oct. 24.
Pershing Elementary is still without power. Students and staff will again report to Loos Field House.
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 24, 2019
Pershing Elementary School remains in the dark. Those students will continue to be taught, temporarily, at Loos Field House.
Electricity was restored on the campuses of Jose May Elementary, Benjamin Franklin and Medrano Middle Schools, and Hillcrest High on Wednesday afternoon and the word was put out that class will also resume on those campuses today.
