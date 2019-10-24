AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy snow fell in Amarillo on Thursday, with what the National Weather Service in Amarillo described as “near whiteout conditions” shortly before 1:00 p.m.
The snow began falling around 10:00 a.m. and was accumulating on roads from near Amarillo westward.
Forecasters expect two to four inches to fall.
TxDOT tweeted about a road closure due to wrecks in the snow.
US 87 from FM 1719 north of Amarillo to SH 354 is closed while wrecks are cleared. Find alternate routes, if possible. Take it easy out there, friends! pic.twitter.com/pRkHaZCmox
— TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) October 24, 2019
