



– Three Dallas Police officers were terminated Friday.

The moves come a few weeks after Police Chief Reneé Hall promised a thorough internal affairs investigation into the department, following the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Officer Sean Brown was fired for driving while intoxicated in Rowlett in March.

Officer Jerry Tames was let go for multiple cases, including an arrest for family violence in 2017.

A third officer, Darin Harris, Jr. was fired for mishandling 911 calls.

The Dallas Police Department shared the full details on its Facebook page with the following statement:

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that between July 24, 2017, and August 22, 2017, Police Officer Darin Harris Jr., violated the Communications Services standard operating procedures and code of conduct when handling calls as a 911 call taker. He also caused false and/or inaccurate information to be entered into Departmental records.

The Internal Affairs investigation also concluded that on August 14, 2017, Officer Harris failed to notify a supervisor or the Internal Affairs Division after a citizen informed him a Dallas police officer had allegedly violated Departmental policy.

Officer Harris was terminated for his actions.

He was hired in August 2014 and was assigned to the South Central Division.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on March 6, 2019, Police Officer Sean Brown, #9548, drove a vehicle under the influence of alcohol which also resulted in his arrest by the Rowlett Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated.

Officer Brown was terminated for his actions. He was hired in August 2008 and was assigned to the Northeast Division.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on October 4, 2017, and October 10, 2017, Police Officer Jerry Tames, #10798, used City equipment for a purpose other than departmental or City business. The investigation concluded that on November 25, 2017, Officer Tames was involved in a disturbance which resulted in a police response.

The Internal Affairs investigation also concluded that between June 16, 2018, and July 21, 2018, Officer Tames harassed a citizen via telephone calls, text messages, and in person which resulted in a police response. On July 3, 2018, Officer Tames was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Harassment.

On July 23, 2018, Officer Tames was arrested for Repeated Violations of a Protective Order. In addition, on July 8, 2018, and July 21, 2018, he violated a Magistrate’s Order for Emergency Protection.

Between January 2, 2018, and June 2018, Officer Tames operated a City of Dallas motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Officer Tames was terminated for his actions. He was hired in May 2014 and assigned to the South Central Division.

Under civil service rules, these officers have the right to appeal their discipline.