DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)A Southwest Airlines flight attendant alleges in a lawsuit, two pilots streamed airplane bathroom video to the cockpit in February 2017.

Renee Steinaker said she was working on a flight from Phoenix to Pittsburgh when she went into the cockpit and noticed an iPad mounted to the windshield, live streaming from one of the plane’s lavatories.

In her lawsuit, she says the co-pilot told her “there was a camera in the lavatory and that it was hidden so no one would ever find it,” and “the cameras were new and they were on all of Southwest Airlines 737-800” planes.

She said she didn’t believe the co-pilot.

CBS 11 reached out to Southwest Airlines.

Southwest provided the following statement on the matter:

The safety and security of our Employees and Customers is Southwest’s uncompromising priority. As such, Southwest does not place cameras in the lavatories of our aircraft. At this time, we have no other comment on the pending litigation.

