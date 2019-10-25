AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Microsoft Corp. will expand operations at its Las Colinas facility by adding 575 jobs and investing more than $31 million.
The company will receive nearly $4.9 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund.
“Today’s investment by Microsoft is further evidence of Texas’ rise as a global technology hub,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to our world-class workforce and common-sense, free market economic model, companies like Microsoft are investing in the Lone Star State and creating high-paying jobs for hard-working Texans. I thank Microsoft for their continued investment and will continue to promote policies that expand these beneficial partnerships and bring more jobs to the Lone Star State.”
Microsoft has operated in Texas for more than 20 years.
