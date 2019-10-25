LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Los Angeles Chargers have added Allen native Jalen Guyton to their practice squad.
The 22-year-old wide receiver is having a standout year.
In August, Guyton gave a glimpse into his athletic prowess during the final moment’s of the Cowboy’s final preseason game against Tampa Bay.
He ran through a couple of defenders, sprung 69 yards down the sideline and into the end zone — scoring his first NFL touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys.
“When I realized that he was actually going to be able to run the whole way, I think I probably took every step he took,” his mother Brandee told CBS 11 News at the time. “I jumped and screamed and cried and laughed.”
Guyton’s father said scoring for the Cowboys was a dream come true.
“Ending on a high note like that… It’s a really good feeling. You can’t ask for anything more,” he said.
No stranger to success, Guyton won three consecutive football state championships at Allen High School.
