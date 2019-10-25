WEATHERStorms And Cooler Weather Move Into Area | Radar | Details
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amarillo, Panhandle, Snow, snowfall, Texas News, Texas snow, Texas Weather, Thunder Snow, whiteout

AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amarillo saw record-breaking snowfall in October for the first time in eight years on Thursday.

Five point five inches of snow fell, breaking the old record of a trace set in 1935.

A record low temperature of 24 was also set, breaking the old record of 26 set in 1980.

The town experienced thunder snow too, which is rare considering less than 1% of snow events have lightning and thunder when the snow is actually falling.

Friday’s high in Amarillo is expected to range from the upper 30’s to mid 40’s on the snow-pack to the lower to mid 50’s off of the snow-pack.

 

 

 

Comments