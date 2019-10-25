Comments
AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amarillo saw record-breaking snowfall in October for the first time in eight years on Thursday.
Five point five inches of snow fell, breaking the old record of a trace set in 1935.
A record low temperature of 24 was also set, breaking the old record of 26 set in 1980.
The town experienced thunder snow too, which is rare considering less than 1% of snow events have lightning and thunder when the snow is actually falling.
Friday’s high in Amarillo is expected to range from the upper 30’s to mid 40’s on the snow-pack to the lower to mid 50’s off of the snow-pack.
