DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Reliant will donate $25,000 for hundreds of teachers from several Dallas ISD schools who rushed to set up new classrooms after an EF-3 tornado tore through their schools.
Teachers from Thomas Jefferson High School, Edward H. Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary School will benefit from the donation. They went above and beyond to welcome students for a second first-day of classes, just a few days after Sunday’s destructive storm.
Reliant said it recognizes the monetary and emotional cost of having to set up classroom on the fly.
They want teachers (minus any stress) to make their new classrooms feel like home again with educational décor, materials, and supplies.
