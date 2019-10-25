



– Storm damage cleanup continues across North Texas after nearly a dozen tornadoes touched down this past weekend.

And while residents aren’t surprised to find their property blocks, if not miles, away the pain of the loss is more difficult when the item can’t be replaced.

After an EF3 tornado, with winds upwards of 130 mph, hit some residents in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas are finding things in their yard that don’t belong to them.

Christine Ho was sifting through debris in her backyard and found something hat she believes was very special to someone. A little boy is pictured in the 2×2 photo, encased in a gold colored square frame.

On the back of the picture, written in cursive writing, is “8 1/2 months, Teddy.”

Christine says she understands how important pictures can be.

“If this was my picture, if this was a childhood picture of say my mother, a family member, my sister… you know, I would want this back,” she said. “So we’re just hoping that by broadcasting this or by showing this, I posted it on Nextdoor, that we could find whoever wants this picture back… whoever Teddy belongs to.”

Anyone who recognizes the photo of the child or knows the family who may be missing it can send an email to CBS 11 News.