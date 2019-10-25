CBS 11 Pep RallyLive At Harvest Christian Academy | Watch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A program that trains and places service dogs with disabled military veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.

America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University.

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever service dog of former President George H.W. Bush waits as joint services military honor guard carry the flag-draped casket of the remains of his master during a departure ceremony to Washington D. C at Ellington Field on December 3, 2018 in Houston. (Photo by David J. Phillip – Pool/Getty Images)

Program President John Miller says the artwork will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform.

It will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

The golden retriever assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.

After President Bush died, Sully took on a new roll at Walter Reed Medical Center to work with U.S. military veterans.

