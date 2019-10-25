ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 19-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Arlington is in custody in Tennessee.
U.S. Marshals say they arrested Cedrick Duckett in North Memphis.
Duckett is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Anthony Tennon on October 15, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Hendricks Drive. At the time, Arlington police had asked the public for help identifying a suspect, because they did not believe the shooting was random.
Officials say Duckett was armed with a rifle and other firearms when agents found him, and at first refused to surrender. The statement says Duckett was taken into custody after investigators gave orders to him over a loud speaker.
Duckett is in Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.