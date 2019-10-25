Comments
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was stuck by two cars while attempting to cross the 600 Blk N. Industrial Blvd in Euless on Thursday night.
The collision happened during a downpour at 9:35 p.m.
The teenager was transported to Baylor Grapevine Hospital where he is currently in the intensive care unit.
Police said both drivers who hit the victim stopped at the scene and have cooperated fully with the investigation.
They said it doesn’t appear the drivers will face criminal charges.
