MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Golden retrievers Peaches and Duke, therapy dogs at Methodist Mansfield’s Physical Medicine Department, tied the knot at a doggie wedding Friday.
The dogs are often are seen snuggling up against each other, offering kisses as a sign of affection, and sharing their puppuccino from the hospital’s Starbuck’s that led to the wedding, the hospital said.
It’s not clear which of the dogs “pupped” the question.
The four-legged pet therapy staffers join the team at the hospital every Friday to bring relief and joy to patients undergoing physical medicine therapy.
The dogs help patients focus on their rehabilitation by allowing patient’s to pet them which may improve their strength and range of motion.
The simple act of petting a dog can also lower ones blood pressure and heart rates according to industry studies.
The dogs also bring joy and stress relief to everyone they encounter at the hospital.
Methodist’s Health System’s Vice President of Pastoral Services Caesar Rentie officiated the ceremony which was followed by a doggie wedding reception complete with a doggie wedding cake.
The dogs are owned by Abby Wilson of Mansfield and Terri Lee of Arlington.
