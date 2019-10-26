Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two window washers are now safe after getting stuck 15 stories up a Fort Worth high-rise Saturday morning.
Just before 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Fort Worth police responded to window washers in distress near Burnett and W. 10th Street in the upper west side of the city.
PIO on scene. Window washers stuck on 15th floor. Technical Rescue team on scene. pic.twitter.com/Yrk0EWebWt
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 26, 2019
Around noon, the Technical Rescue Team successfully rescued both workers without injury.
It is unknown at this time why one side of the rig dropped.
You must log in to post a comment.