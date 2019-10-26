Filed Under:15 stories, building, Burnett, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department, FWFD, FWPD, high-rise, North Texas, Rescue, TRT, upper west side, W. 10th Street, window washers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two window washers are now safe after getting stuck 15 stories up a Fort Worth high-rise Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Fort Worth police responded to window washers in distress near Burnett and W. 10th Street in the upper west side of the city.

Around noon, the Technical Rescue Team successfully rescued both workers without injury.

It is unknown at this time why one side of the rig dropped.

