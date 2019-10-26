DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Gene and Jerry Jones family announced a $1 million donation to Dallas ISD to help rebuild the Thomas Jefferson High School football field and replace football equipment that was lost during Sunday night’s tornadoes.

Jones made the announcement on the field prior to the high school’s homecoming game at Loos Stadium, where it was rescheduled and relocated due to the storm destruction of the Patriots’ home field.

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Charlotte Jones Anderson, said the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Foundation are proud to be a part of the announcement.

“We are saddened by the devastation that these storms brought upon our community, and we and eager and determined to help get the rebuilding process started,” Anderson said. “We reached this decision after consulting with the DISD leadership and hearing their input as to how we could help in an area of need that wouldn’t necessarily be covered by government funding.”

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he appreciates and fully supports the Cowboys help in rebuilding the athletic and football field.

“Often the importance of what athletics brings to the student body can be overlooked in instances like what we are facing. It’s nice to know that we have a community partner in the Cowboys that is stepping in to help here,” Hinojosa said.

The NFL team has since engaged Hellas Construction — their official turf provider — to partner with the team and Dallas ISD on the rebuilding project.

Before the announcement and homecoming game, Charles Haley — a five-time Super Bowl champion and professional football Hall of Famer — addressed the football team in the locker room, where he spoke about the resiliency of sports, perseverance and working through challenges. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also joined the high school’s cheer team on field for player announcements.

In addition to the commitment to help Thomas Jefferson High School, the Cowboys have also partnered with The Salvation Army to aid those impacted by Sunday’s tornadoes. The team is encouraging fans to make a $10 donation to The Salvation Army tornado disaster relief efforts by texting COWBOYS to 20222.