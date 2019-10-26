DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An off-duty Dallas officer accidentally shot and injured his adult son in DeSoto Saturday evening, police say.
Around 6 p.m. Oct. 26, DeSoto police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Carriage Creek Drive, where the caller — who identified himself as an off-duty Dallas police officer — told officers he accidentally shot his adult son after mistaking him for an intruder.
When police arrived, they found the off-duty officer’s son bleeding from his right forearm. He was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Neither his or his father’s name have been released at this time.
Currently, no arrests have been made and initial reports indicate this was an accidental shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
