FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is in critical condition following a shooting at a Fort Worth motel early Sunday morning.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 27, police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 at 4850 North Freeway, where a man reported that he and a friend were shot.
Both victims were later transported to nearby hospitals, where one has a non-life threatening injury and the other is in critical condition.
Neither of their names have been released at this time and there are no suspects in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
