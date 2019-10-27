



Police say party-goers that witnessed a mass shooting in Greenville Saturday night are not cooperating in their investigation.

Just after midnight Oct. 27, a gunman opened fire at a college homecoming party at The Party Venue off of U.S. Highway 380. Students from Texas A&M Commerce and other North Texas universities were involved, officials said.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people, and that others may have been shot at random.

“When the shots were fired, it was complete chaos as people fled for safety and deputies attempted to locate the shooter,” Meeks said.

When deputies made their way inside the crowded structure, they notified dispatchers that there were multiple victims.

Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun, Meeks said. While still searching for the suspect, authorities interviewed at least 20 witnesses to identify the suspect.

However, Meeks said due to the many different descriptions provided by attendees, authorities do not have any solid information on the suspect.

Earlier, Hunt County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford told reporters that officials were “not getting cooperation from the people that were attending the party.”

When asked if witnesses were still not cooperating, Meeks said, “It appalls me that [with] as many folks that were there, [they] have not been able to give us a better description of this shooter.”

Although the shooter remains at large, Meeks said he did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

WATCH: Update From Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks

