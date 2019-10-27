Comments
DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Students will see a spike in security at Duncanville High School Monday after the school was notified of a social media threat.
Duncanville ISD has since said that there will be increased police visibility as well as the use of metal detectors at entrances.
Local law enforcement partners are also involved and trying to determine if there is any veracity to the threat and to identify the person who created the post.
When and if identified, the person behind the threat could face criminal charges.
You must log in to post a comment.