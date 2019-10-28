Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas say an armed robber shot and killed a cab driver just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.
The incident happened on Polk Street near Kiest Boulevard, in the Oak Cliff area.
According to investigators, the cab driver was robbed and shot near a grocery store. Though injured the man was able to drive a short distance before crashing at an apartment complex.
The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
So far, police have given no word on possible suspects.
