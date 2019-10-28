DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A naked man inside a daycare center in Dallas had to be coaxed outside by police.
The owner of the daycare was alerted by security cameras that someone was inside the business. The woman called police around 5:30 a.m. reporting that a man, who she says has done the same thing before, was inside the daycare.
It took @DallasPD a little time, but they were able to convince a naked man to come out from this daycare on Red Bud Drive this morning. No word yet why he was inside. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/33kr3pJD1R
— CBS11 Jake Shannon (@Mobile11Jake) October 28, 2019
Officers met the owner at the business, in the Buckner Terrace area of Dallas, and she let them inside. Police eventually convinced the man to come out (wrapped in a blanket) and he was taken into custody.
No word why the man was inside the daycare or if he would be arrested or taken for mental evaluation.
You must log in to post a comment.