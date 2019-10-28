DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed during a domestic incident on Sunday and DeSoto Police have arrested the victim’s common-law wife.

Tamara Lafrance, 40, was arrested and charged with murder late Sunday evening after allegedly shooting Paul Orneliues Wright, 29, at the couple’s DeSoto home in the 700 block of Peggs Street.

Wright was still alive and bleeding heavily from the chest when DeSoto Police arrived.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died a short time later.

The shooting was reported by a next-door neighbor shortly after 10:00 p.m. after hearing gunshots and seeing the couple’s four children come to her door for help.

The neighbor also told the police dispatcher that Tamara Lafrance showed up at her doorstep minutes later and admitted to shooting her husband.

Police found suspect Lafrance standing in front of the caller’s home unarmed when they arrived and immediately took her into custody.

At least one firearm was recovered at the crime scene and the couple’s children were determined to be safe.

DeSoto Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting.

This location has been the site of several calls for service during the past 18 months, police said.