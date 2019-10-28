Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The parents of one man killed in the Greenville homecoming party shooting said they don’t know anything about the accused shooter, Brandon Gonzales.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The parents of one man killed in the Greenville homecoming party shooting said they don’t know anything about the accused shooter, Brandon Gonzales.
Byron Craven Jr., 23, of Arlington is one of two shooting victims killed Saturday night.
He attended the party with a cousin. They were celebrating Craven’s birthday. His parents said Monday they know their son was an innocent victim; caught in the horror of a gunman’s violence.
“No parent should have to go through this. No parent,” said Byron’s father, Byron Craven Sr. “My son was a loving, caring son. He just wanted to see people happy. If he needed to do something to help you, he’d go out of his way you were okay.”
The other victim of the deadly shooting is 23-year-old Kevin Berry.
The Craven’s said their son did not Berry or the accused shooter.
You must log in to post a comment.