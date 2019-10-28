Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – In a move meant to get everyone in the spirit for Halloween, NASA posted a throwback pic online that will scare your socks off.
The photo shows the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.
Saying “Even our star celebrates the spooky season,” NASA posted the picture, taken in October of 2014 by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, on social media. The agency’s observatory continually watches the sun from its orbit in space.
The reason for the frightening depiction is simple. NASA officials say the pic, seen in ultraviolet light, shows some active regions on the sun burning more brightly than others. NASA further explained that the active regions appear brighter because those areas emit more light and energy.
