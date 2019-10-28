Lake Fork A. GrillsWoody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team go bass fishing with one of our favorite guides, on the world-famous Lake Fork Reservoir. It’s a hot afternoon, so the fishing can be tricky, but our guide, Andrew Grills, gets us on some typically large and feisty Lake Fork largemouth bass. Join us for another great day fishing and some insider tips, at this very special place for bass fishing in North Texas!

