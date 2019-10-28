DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As children across North Texas prepare to dress up as their favorite character and head out to ask for sweet treats door-to-door the staff at Parkland Hospital are making sure the tiniest newborns and their families get in on the fun.
This week nearly 100 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will celebrate their first Halloween with handmade costumes. The colorful and unique costumes are possible thanks to child life specialists who hosted a costume craft party earlier this month.
Jennifer Porter said, “Part of our job as Child Life Specialists is to help families cope with this stressful life event by providing opportunities to focus on positive things — like celebrating Halloween by creating costumes for their babies who are unable to be home with family during the holidays.”
During the craft party supplies like felt, ribbon, glitter and hot glue were provided to all parents of NICU babies and those who couldn’t attend were assured their baby would have a handmade costume, courtesy of staff and volunteers.
The costumes, which were made for every baby in the NICU, include a rainbow, emojis, and costumes for twins, such as peanut butter and jelly.
You must log in to post a comment.