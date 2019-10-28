DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police arrested Patrick Lovely, 21, for trying to elude officers after gunfire erupted following a vigil for victims of Sunday morning’s shooting in Greenville.
The vigil happened Sunday night at a park in Dallas when gunshots rang out around 8 p.m. The vigil was held for Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas. He was one of two killed on Sunday night.
On October 27, Dallas police responded to the shooting in the 10300 block of Cradlerock Drive. Once there, officers learned that a disturbance started at the vigil and escalated to a shooting.
Witnesses directed officers to a black Toyota Corolla that was speeding away. The car attempted to elude officers after they tried to perform a high risk traffic stop. The chase ended in the 10300 block of Castlerock Drive. Lovely was driving and was taken into custody and charged with Evading Arrest & Detention with a Vehicle, outstanding Alias warrants out of Dallas, and Unlawful Carrying Weapon.
Police haven’t determined if Lovely fired the shots during the vigil. In addition, police haven’t determined if the shooting is related to the shooting incident in Greenville beyond the vigil.
However, detectives are reaching out to the investigative authorities in Greenville to compare notes.
Two people were killed during the off-campus college party when a gunman opened fire overnight at the party of about 750 people.
You must log in to post a comment.