ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a third suspect for the shooting death of a Bowie High School football player.
Jasvadte Jrchonte Mitchell, 18, was taken into custody on Sunday. He is charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Strather, 17, of Arlington.
Strather was shot in a driveway not far from Bowie High School. Police said he was attempting to break up a fight, was shot in the chest and later died.
“He was going out of his way to help his friend and was an innocent victim,” said Sgt. Michael Chitty with the Arlington Police Department.
A second victim, who was shot in the leg, also attended the school. He is still recovering in the hospital. A third victim, who was sitting in his home at the time of the incident, was grazed by stray gunfire.
Police said two high school dropouts, Alexander Onyeador and Keyon Flynn are also responsible for Strather’s death.
Investigators said witness statements matched what was seen on home security surveillance video from that afternoon and members of the Arlington Police Department Gang Unit were also able to identify several people seen on the video.
Mitchell’s bond amount is $200,000.
