WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump tweeted a “declassified” photo of the military dog that was wounded in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, saying the canine did a “GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS.”
We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019
A senior White House official told CBS News the administration is “working on” arrangements for the dog to visit the White House, but said it might be difficult since the canine is “back at work” in the field.
