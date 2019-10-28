  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, dog, Hero Dog, ISIS, Military Dog, President Donald Trump, The White House, Twitter


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump tweeted a “declassified” photo of the military dog that was wounded in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, saying the canine did a “GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS.”

A senior White House official told CBS News the administration is “working on” arrangements for the dog to visit the White House, but said it might be difficult since the canine is “back at work” in the field.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Comments