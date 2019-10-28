AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after an alleged altercation at a bar he owns in Austin.
An assistant manager at Padalecki’s bar — Sterotype, told police a verbal argument between the actor and some other people got physical. The manager and several other workers then escorted the 37-year-old outside. Padalecki was heavily intoxicated, according to the police report.
While outside, the Gilmore Girls alum hit the assistant manager twice, according to the report. Padalecki also hit another worker who tried to separate the two.
After Supernatural ends its 15-season run in early 2020, the actor will star in the CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger remake, now titled Walker, as Chuck Norris‘ iconic character.
Jared’s bond is set at $15k — $5,000 per charge.
