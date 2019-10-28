  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:capital murder, classes cancelled, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Greenville shooting, hunt county, mass shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce


GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M University-Commerce has cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of the mass shooting Saturday night that killed two people and injured 12.

In a letter to the student body on the university’s website Monday evening, President Mark Rudin said, “We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy.”

On Monday afternoon, Hunt County authorities announced they had arrested and charged Brandon Gonzales, 23, in the capital murder of two people at a party Saturday night.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Here is the full letter from President Rudin.

Dear Students,

We hear you. Your mental, physical, and emotional health remain our priority. As a result, we have decided to cancel all classes for Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at all locations. We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy.
All essential services, including residential life and dining operations, will be open on a normal schedule. We will also continue to provide ongoing counseling and other support services to help you during the healing process.

For counseling services, please visit the counseling center located on the Commerce campus in the Halladay Student Services Building, or call (903) 886-5145.

Comments