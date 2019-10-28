GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M University-Commerce has cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of the mass shooting Saturday night that killed two people and injured 12.
In a letter to the student body on the university’s website Monday evening, President Mark Rudin said, “We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy.”
On Monday afternoon, Hunt County authorities announced they had arrested and charged Brandon Gonzales, 23, in the capital murder of two people at a party Saturday night.
His bond is set at $1,000,000.
Here is the full letter from President Rudin.
Dear Students,
We hear you. Your mental, physical, and emotional health remain our priority. As a result, we have decided to cancel all classes for Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at all locations. We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy.
All essential services, including residential life and dining operations, will be open on a normal schedule. We will also continue to provide ongoing counseling and other support services to help you during the healing process.
For counseling services, please visit the counseling center located on the Commerce campus in the Halladay Student Services Building, or call (903) 886-5145.
