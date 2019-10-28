(CBSDFW.COM) – In 1965, this British rock and roll group was at the height of their career!
The Dave Clark Five consisted of Clark (drummer), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denny Paxton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass). Payton passed away on December 17, 2006; Smith passed away on February 28, 2008.
Next to the song “Over And Over”, released in 1965 and hit #1 on the Billboard charts (their only #1 song), “Catch Us If You Can” hit #4 earlier that year as well. The song was featured in their movie ”Having A Wild Weekend.” Written by Clark and Lenny Davidson, produced by Clark, the song runs 1:54 and was on the Columbia-EMI label in the UK and the Epic label in the U.S.
Enjoy this video with the band singing “Catch Us If You Can” and the title song of the movie “Having A Wild Weekend”, along with footage from a British documentary showcasing Clark, the band, his strong work ethic, and business acumen. Mike Smith on the vocals on “Having A Wild Weekend.”
You must log in to post a comment.