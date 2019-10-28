DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver traveling in the wrong direction caused a deadly crash along the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning.
According to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), it was around 2:00 a.m. when the driver of a white Ranger Rover was traveling north in the southbound lanes near University. The SUV slammed head-on into a Nissan Altima causing at least one of the vehicles to burst into flames.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the Range Rover was taken to Parkland Hospital — the extent of that person’s injuries aren’t known.
The southbound lanes of the Tollway, between Northwest Highway and University, have been closed. Traffic was backed up several miles just after 6:00 a.m. and closure could extend into rush hour.
You must log in to post a comment.