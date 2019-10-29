DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder in connection to the shooting of a Denton police officer early Tuesday morning.
The officer, Urbano Rodriguez Jr. is a five year veteran. He is currently in critical condition at Medical City Denton where he is being treated for two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the femur. However, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said his “prognosis is favorable.”
The back-up officer who returned fire, striking both suspects, was identified as Randy Cole. He is a rookie, having only worked for the department for less than a year.
Antwon Donail Pinkston is now behind bars after the shooting, which happened just after midnight outside a Taco Bell on University Drive, about two miles from the University of North Texas campus. He sustained gunshot wounds to his arms.
The driver, Michele Stacey, was also arrested. She sustained gunshot wounds to her arms, too. Stacey is currently being held on a parole violation.
At an early morning news conference Denton Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith said Rodriguez was attempting to pull over Stacey for an equipment violation. “During the course of a traffic stop an officer was shot,” he said. “Backup officers at the scene were there and returned fire. The suspects fled the scene and the officer was transported to the hospital.”
On audio from a police radio call the yell “Shots fired! Shots fired! Officer down! Officer down! Vehicle getting away,” could be heard.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation and are being assisted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Denton Police Department.
